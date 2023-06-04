Odisha Tragedy: Special Trains to Run Between Puri and Howrah

It may be mentioned that, as many as 275 people lost their lives and over 1,000 people sustained injuries in the tragic train accident in Odisha’s Balasore that occurred on June 2.

Meanwhile, Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said that the Railway Board has sought a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the accident. Earlier, the railway minister stated that the train crash occurred due to a change in ‘electronic interlocking’.