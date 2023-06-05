Odisha Train Tragedy: Health Minister Visits Injured Victims

Three days after the tragic train incident in Odisha, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya visited the injured victims of the triple train accident in Cuttack on Sunday.
Mandaviya was accompanied by Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and met the injured passengers at the Srirama Chandra Bhanja Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack.
The cabinet minister after meeting the injured passengers, the cabinet ministers held a meeting with doctors from AIIMS, Bhubaneswar and SCB Medical College and Hospital.
Meanwhile, Railway Board had sought a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the Odisha train accident that killed 275 people.
While speaking to media persons, Ashwini Vaishnaw said, “Keeping in view the way the train accident happened, and looking at the conditions and according to the administrative information, The Railway Board has recommended the probe to the CBI.”
“The rescue operations have been completed and restoration works are underway. The work related to the track is done and overhead wiring work is going on. Patients are also undergoing treatment at hospitals,” Vaishnaw added.
Earlier in the day, the railway minister stated that the Balasore train accident occurred due to a change in ‘electronic interlocking’. Electronic interlocking is an arrangement of signal apparatus that prevents conflicting movements between trains through an arrangement of tracks. It is basically a safety measure to prevent signals from being changed in improper sequence. The aim of this system is that no train gets the signal to proceed unless the route is proven safe.