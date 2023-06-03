Odisha Train Accident: Turkey Extends Condolences to Victim’s Families

The Republic of Türkiye has extended their condolences to the family members of those who lost their lives in the tragic Balasore train accident in Odisha. A statement issued by Turkey’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs extended condolences to the people as well as the Government of India.
The statement from Turkey’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs read, “We have learned with deep sorrow that close to 300 people lost their lives and nearly 1000 people were injured last night as a result of a train crash in Odisha, India.”
“We extend our condolences to the relatives of those who lost their lives in this tragic accident as well as to the people and Government of India and wish a speedy recovery to the injured,” the statement further read.
Notably, several coaches of the 12864 Bengaluru-Howrah Superfast Express, on the way to Howrah, derailed and fell on an adjacent track. The 12841 Shalimar-Chennai Central Coromandel Express coming from the opposite direction on a parallel track rammed into the derailed coaches. Some Coromandel Express coaches derailed and hit the stationary goods train on the third track.
The horrific train accident on Friday night claimed the lives of nearly 300 people and left over 900 injured.
Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi left for Odisha on Saturday to survey the site of the three-train accident in Balasore district.
According to a report of India Today, the prime minister will first go to the site of the train accident site and then visit a hospital in Cuttack, where some of the injured have been admitted.
Earlier today, the prime minister also convened a meeting to review the situation in relation to the Odisha train accident, government sources told PTI.