Odisha Train Accident: Turkey Extends Condolences to Victim’s Families

The horrific train accident on Friday night claimed the lives of nearly 300 people and left over 900 injured.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi left for Odisha on Saturday to survey the site of the three-train accident in Balasore district.

According to a report of India Today, the prime minister will first go to the site of the train accident site and then visit a hospital in Cuttack, where some of the injured have been admitted.

Earlier today, the prime minister also convened a meeting to review the situation in relation to the Odisha train accident, government sources told PTI.