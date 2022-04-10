Official Twitter Account of India Meteorological Department Restored

The official Twitter account of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) which was hacked on Saturday evening was restored after a few hours.

The IMD said in a statement issued on Saturday that “Official Twitter account (@Indiametdept) of India Meteorological Department (IMD) has been hacked about an hour ago. All the tweets from this account should be ignored till its restoration.”

The hackers had then put up a tweet directed towards NFT (non-fungible tokens) traders. The tweet saying “In celebration for the reveal of the Beanz Official Collection, we have opened up an airdrop to all active NFT traders in the community for the next 2 hours!” was pinned to the profile.

The profile picture had been removed and several tweets were put out tagging multiple handles.

The official Twitter handle of the IMD with the username @Indiametdept has more than 2.46 lakh followers.

After restoring the official account, IMD took to twitter and wrote, "Twitter Account (@Indiametdept) of India Meteorological Department had been hacked this evening. It has now been restored."