Official Twitter Account of Punjab Congress Hacked

The official Twitter handle of the Punjab Congress unit was hacked on Monday.

The account posted over 100 tweets in a few minutes, tagging random accounts, most of which seemed to be bots and related to activities around digital assets like non-fungible tokens (NFT) and cryptocurrencies.

The hackers removed the profile picture and posted a tweet that read, "In celebration of the reveal of the Beanz Official collection, we have opened up an airdrop to all active NFT traders in the community for the next 24 hours! Claim your Beanz."

This is the fourth time that a high-profile twitter account has been hacked in just a few days. The Twitter account of the University Grants Commission (UGC) was hacked on Saturday. Earlier, the Twitter accounts of Uttra Pradesh Chief Minister and the India Meteorological Department (IMD) were similarly hacked.

All the hacks seem to have been carried out by the same person or group as the same content was tweeted, that is related to digital assets and currencies from the compromised accounts.

