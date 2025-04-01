Oil Companies Reduce Commercial LPG Cylinder Prices by Rs 41

In a move impacting commercial establishments, oil marketing companies have announced a reduction in the price of 19 kg commercial LPG gas cylinders by Rs 41, effective from Tuesday. Following this revision, the retail sale price of a 19 kg commercial LPG cylinder in Delhi is now set at Rs 1,762.

This marks the second consecutive price cut in recent months, as a marginal reduction of Rs 7 was implemented on February 1. However, in December, oil companies had increased the rates of commercial LPG cylinders by Rs 62. These price fluctuations are largely driven by changes in global crude oil prices and other market factors.

Despite the reduction in commercial LPG prices, the rates for domestic LPG cylinders, which are widely used for household cooking, remain unchanged in this revision. This provides a degree of relief to households amid the ongoing volatility in international energy markets.

Commercial LPG cylinders are extensively used by restaurants, hotels, and various small businesses. While the latest price cut is relatively modest, it is expected to offer some financial relief to enterprises reliant on LPG for daily operations.

LPG prices vary across states, influenced by local taxes and transportation costs. Oil marketing companies routinely adjust these rates in response to global market conditions, ensuring alignment with fluctuating crude oil prices. As businesses adapt to these changes, the revised rates offer a slight respite in operational costs for commercial users.