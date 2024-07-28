Olympic Bronze Medalist Manu Bhaker to be Honored by Haryana Govt

Aseem Goel, who holds the position of Minister of State for Transport, Women, and Child Development (with an independent charge) in the Haryana Government, addressed media persons today and said, "This is a significant achievement for all daughters of the nation. The whole nation is proud of the achievement of Manu Bhaker. When she comes back, we will honour her upon her arrival. Also, if she arrives here, we will get a scheme inaugurated by her in our ministry."