Olympic Bronze Medalist Manu Bhaker to be Honored by Haryana Govt

The Haryana Government has decided to honour Indian shooter and Olympic bronze medalist Manu Bhaker.
Haryana Minister Aseem Goel on Sunday announced that the state government will honour Bhaker and also revealed that a new scheme in his ministry will be inaugurated by her.
Aseem Goel, who holds the position of Minister of State for Transport, Women, and Child Development (with an independent charge) in the Haryana Government, addressed media persons today and said, "This is a significant achievement for all daughters of the nation. The whole nation is proud of the achievement of Manu Bhaker. When she comes back, we will honour her upon her arrival. Also, if she arrives here, we will get a scheme inaugurated by her in our ministry."
Earlier today, shooter Manu Bhaker secured a bronze medal in the Women's 10m Air Pistol event at the ongoing Paris Olympics 2024. With this remarkable feat, she not only earned India's first medal at this mega event but also scripted history by becoming the first-ever Indian woman to win an Olympic medal in shooting.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to Bhaker and congratulated the Indian shooter for winning the bronze medal at the ongoing Paris Olympics. He said that although the 22-year-old shooter missed a silver medal by just 0.1 point but still she has made the nation proud.