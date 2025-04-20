Omar Abdullah Criticizes Delhi Airport’s Chaos After Delayed Flight and Diversion

A Jammu-Delhi IndiGo flight carrying former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah was diverted to Jaipur on Saturday night after remaining in the air for nearly three hours. The incident triggered a sharp response from the political leader, who expressed frustration over being stranded past midnight aboard the aircraft at Jaipur airport.

Taking to social media platform X, Omar Abdullah lashed out at the condition of Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport, calling it a “bloody shit show.” He wrote, “Delhi airport is a bloody shit show [excuse my French but I'm in no mood to be polite]. 3 hours in the air after we left Jammu we get diverted to Jaipur & so here I am at 1 in the morning on the steps of the plane getting some fresh air. I've no idea what time we will leave from here.”

Abdullah also posted a selfie standing on the aircraft’s steps while briefly deplaning for fresh air. He later confirmed in another post that he reached Delhi just after 3:00 AM.

The diversion comes at a time when operations at Delhi Airport’s Terminal 2 have been suspended due to maintenance work. Airlines such as IndiGo and Akasa have shifted their flights to Terminal 3 and the newly renovated Terminal 1.

As of the time of reporting, IndiGo had not released any official statement regarding the diversion of the flight.

The disruption wasn't limited to this flight alone. Earlier on Saturday, chaos was reported at Jammu Airport as well, with hundreds of passengers facing delays and cancellations. Inclement weather in Srinagar severely impacted flight schedules and several connecting routes.

IndiGo, in a travel advisory issued Friday evening, acknowledged the weather-related disruptions, stating: “Unfavourable weather in Srinagar is impacting flights… We understand this may cause inconvenience and truly appreciate your patience.” The airline assured that its teams are actively monitoring the situation and will resume normal operations as soon as conditions improve.

