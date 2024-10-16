Omar Abdullah Takes Oath as First Chief Minister of J&K Post Article 370

Omar Abdullah was sworn in on Wednesday as the first chief minister of the union territory of Jammu and Kashmir, following the success of his National Conference (NC) party in the region's inaugural assembly elections after the abrogation of Article 370.
The oath-taking ceremony took place at the Sher-i-Kashmir International Convention Centre (SKICC) in Srinagar, where Abdullah and his council of ministers were administered the oath of office and secrecy by Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha.
The ministers who took the oath alongside Abdullah include Sakina Itoo, Javeed Rana, Surinder Choudhary, Javeed Dar, and Satish Sharma. Security measures were heightened around the venue for the significant event.
This marks the first elected government in Jammu and Kashmir since the reorganisation of the former state into two Union Territories and the abrogation of Article 370.
In the recent elections, which were held in three phases, the NC-Congress alliance secured 48 out of 90 contested seats, with the National Conference leading the alliance, while Congress won only six seats. The results were announced on October 8.