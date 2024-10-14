Omar Abdullah To Be Sworn In As J&K Chief Minister On October 16

National Conference leader Omar Abdullah is set to be sworn in as the new Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir on October 16, marking a pivotal moment in the region’s politics. This will be the first elected government in Jammu and Kashmir since the abrogation of Article 370 in 2019 and the subsequent reorganization of the state into two Union Territories.
Omar Abdullah, taking to social media platform X, shared a letter from Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, confirming his invitation to form the next government. "Was pleased to receive the Principal Secretary to LG Manoj Sinha ji. He handed over a letter from the @OfficeOfLGJandK inviting me to form the next government in J-K," Abdullah said in his post.
The development follows the revocation of President’s Rule in Jammu and Kashmir, paving the way for the new government after the recently concluded Assembly elections. The Ministry of Home Affairs, in a gazette notification issued on Sunday, formalized the move. The order stated that, in line with the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act, 2019, President’s Rule would be lifted "immediately before the appointment of the Chief Minister."
The three-phase elections concluded on October 8, with the National Conference (NC)-Congress alliance securing a majority of 48 out of 90 seats. The National Conference led the charge with a dominant performance, while the Congress contributed six seats to the alliance's tally.