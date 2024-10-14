President's Rule Revoked in Jammu & Kashmir, Omar Abdullah to Become CM

The Union Home Ministry announced the withdrawal of President's Rule in Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday, paving the way for the formation of a new government in the union territory.
A gazette notification signed by President Droupadi Murmu marked this development, following the recent assembly elections where the National Conference-Congress alliance secured victory.
"In exercise of the powers conferred by Section 73 of the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act, 2019 (34 of 2019) read with Articles 239 and 239A of the Constitution of India, the order dated October 31, 2019, in relation to the union territory of Jammu and Kashmir shall stand revoked immediately before the appointment of the chief minister under Section 54 of the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act, 2019," the notification stated.
Omar Abdullah, the vice president of the National Conference, is set to become the next chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir after being elected as the leader of the alliance.
President's Rule had been in effect since October 31, 2019, when the former state of Jammu and Kashmir was formally bifurcated into the two union territories of Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh.
The Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act, 2019, which facilitated this transition, was passed by Parliament on August 5, 2019, the same day Article 370—granting special status to the erstwhile state—was abrogated.
Before the union territory's formation, central rule had been in place since June 2017 when the BJP withdrew its support from the People's Democratic Party-led government, prompting the resignation of then Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti.
Initially imposed as Governor's Rule, the central rule transitioned into President's Rule and was extended multiple times with parliamentary approval.
The withdrawal of President's Rule follows the legislative provisions set under Section 73 of the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act, 2019.
This section allows for central intervention if the administration of the union territory cannot be carried out in accordance with the Act's provisions. Articles 239 and 239A of the Indian Constitution outline the framework for union territories, including the establishment of local legislatures.
Omar Abdullah's appointment as chief minister will mark a significant political shift in Jammu and Kashmir, setting the stage for a new phase of governance in the region.