On Constitution Day, PM Modi Urges Citizens to Uphold Duties

On the occasion of Constitution Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation, calling upon citizens to place their duties foremost in their minds as India progresses towards the vision of a Viksit Bharat.

In a letter to the people of India, Modi recalled the historic adoption of the Constitution in 1949 and underscored its enduring role as the guiding framework for the nation’s growth. He highlighted that 26 November was officially declared Constitution Day in 2015 to honor this sacred document.

The Prime Minister emphasized how the Constitution has empowered individuals from humble backgrounds to serve the nation at the highest levels. Sharing personal experiences, he recalled bowing at the steps of Parliament in 2014 and placing the Constitution on his forehead in 2019 as a mark of respect. He stressed that the Constitution has given countless citizens the power to dream and the strength to realize those dreams.

Paying tribute to the architects of the Constitution, Shri Modi remembered Dr. Rajendra Prasad, Dr. B.R. Ambedkar, and several distinguished women members of the Constituent Assembly whose vision enriched the nation’s supreme law. He also reflected on milestones such as the Samvidhan Gaurav Yatra in Gujarat during the 60th anniversary and the nationwide celebrations on the 75th anniversary, which saw record public participation.

This year’s Constitution Day is particularly significant, coinciding with the 150th birth anniversaries of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel and Bhagwan Birsa Munda, the 150th anniversary of Vande Mataram, and the 350th martyrdom anniversary of Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji. Modi highlighted that these personalities and milestones serve as a reminder of the primacy of duties enshrined under Article 51A of the Constitution. Quoting Mahatma Gandhi, he noted that rights flow from the performance of duties and stressed that fulfilling these responsibilities is essential for social and economic progress.

Looking to the future, the Prime Minister observed that India has already crossed a quarter of this century, and in just over two decades, the country will celebrate 100 years of independence and a century since the Constitution was adopted. He urged citizens to make decisions and take actions today that will shape the lives of generations to come.

Modi also stressed the importance of strengthening democracy by exercising the right to vote, suggesting that schools and colleges celebrate Constitution Day by honoring first-time voters turning 18. He expressed confidence that inspiring youth with responsibility and pride will reinforce democratic values and strengthen the nation’s future.

Concluding his letter, the Prime Minister called upon all citizens to reaffirm their pledge to fulfill their duties, thereby contributing meaningfully to building a developed and empowered India.

“संविधान दिवस पर मैंने देशभर के अपने परिवारजनों के नाम एक पत्र लिखा है। इसमें हमारे संविधान की महानता, जीवन में मौलिक कर्तव्यों का महत्त्व और हमें पहली बार मतदाता बनने का उत्सव क्यों मनाना चाहिए, ऐसे कई विषयों पर अपने विचार साझा किए हैं…”