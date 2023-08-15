On I-Day, Women's Bagpiper Band Plays For First Time In Chhattisgarh

Increasing the patriotic fervor of Independence Day celebrations, the women's bagpiper band performed for the first time, in any event, catching the attention of everyone present at the venue of the main event in Chhattisgarh's capital Raipur.
The special performance was presented before the chief guest of the Independence Day celebrations, Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel.
Bandmaster Renuka Chouhan said that for the first time women bagpiper band performed and it was praised by everyone adding that on the beats of the band as well as patriotic tracks, the women bagpipers presented a very attractive and synchronized kick march as well as slow march.
The bandmaster said, "Around 35 members are part of the band and they belong to 20th battalion from Mahasamund. The group members have taken training from Haryana and three bandmaster leaders have learned the techniques of handling stick. The team took training in playing the musical instrument at Panchkula for a timeframe of six months and also learned about different types of march-past."
The team members had neither heard about the bagpiper band nor seen the performance of it, she had enthusiastically said earlier. The team members had only heard of brass bands, she had said, adding that now we become the first women bagpiper band of Chhattisgarh.
"After overcoming every challenge during the training programme, we managed to learn handling the instruments as well as ensuring synchronized footsteps at the time of march-past," said Renuka.