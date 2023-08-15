‘Peace Slowly Returning to Manipur,’ Says PM Modi From Red Fort on I-Day

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday morning said that peace is slowly returning to the violence-hit northeastern state of Manipur.
While addressing the nation from Red Fort on Independence Day, the prime minister informed that the central and the state government are working to resolve the issue in the state.
He said, “In the past few weeks, during the period of violence in the North East, especially in Manipur, many people lost their lives, and the honor of mothers and daughters suffered a lot, but in the last few days, there are reports of peace. The country is with Manipur.”
"The people of Manipur should build on the peace that has been restored over the past few days. The path for a solution will be found through peace in Manipur," he said.
PM Modi further said, "This year, several states of the country have witnessed unimaginable crisis. I express my sympathy to all the affected families and assure them that state and central governments will work together to overcome this challenge."