On Ram Navami, Sunrays Anoint Lord's Idol In Special 'Surya Tilak' Ritual

In a momentous event at the Ram Temple in Ayodhya on the auspicious occasion of Ram Navami, the forehead of the Ram Lalla idol was adorned with a special ray of sunlight, known as 'Surya Tilak'. This unique ceremony, meticulously orchestrated through a sophisticated setup involving mirrors and lenses within the temple premises, took place precisely at noon and lasted for about three minutes.
Commissioned by the temple trust, a team of scientists employed their expertise to achieve this remarkable phenomenon, directing sunlight onto the deity's forehead with precision. The historic significance of the moment was acknowledged by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his election rally in Nalbari, Assam. With a chant of "Jai Siyawar Ram," PM Modi celebrated the occasion, remarking on the culmination of a 500-year wait with the establishment of the grand temple and the subsequent celebration of Lord Ram's birth anniversary through the Surya Tilak ritual.
The atmosphere in Ayodhya was electrifying as devotees rejoiced, chanting "Jai Shri Ram" both within the city and across temples nationwide. Outside the Ram Janambhoomi Mandir, devotees expressed their jubilation through song and dance, marking the first Ram Navami since the Pran Pratishtha of the idol by PM Modi on January 22.
Ram Navami festivities at the Ram Janambhoomi Mandir included elaborate rituals, with offerings of 56 types of bhog, prasad, and panjiri. Acharya Satyendra Das, the Chief Priest of the temple, highlighted the special preparations for the day, including the idol of Lord Ram adorned in yellow attire and bathed with Panchamrit.
The morning witnessed a surge of devotees flocking to the Ram Mandir, demonstrating their deep faith and zeal for the celebration. Before seeking darshan at the temple, devotees purified themselves with a dip in the sacred waters of the Saryu River. The temple's festivities, commencing from the early hours at 3:30 am, were broadcasted on approximately 100 LED screens across the city, as well as on the trust's social media platforms.