On Ram Navami, Sunrays Anoint Lord's Idol In Special 'Surya Tilak' Ritual

Commissioned by the temple trust, a team of scientists employed their expertise to achieve this remarkable phenomenon, directing sunlight onto the deity's forehead with precision. The historic significance of the moment was acknowledged by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his election rally in Nalbari, Assam. With a chant of "Jai Siyawar Ram," PM Modi celebrated the occasion, remarking on the culmination of a 500-year wait with the establishment of the grand temple and the subsequent celebration of Lord Ram's birth anniversary through the Surya Tilak ritual.