‘One Nation, One Election’: BJP's Advantageous Gamble

The concept of "One Nation, One Election" has been a topic of considerable debate and discussion in the political landscape of India. Analysts argue that synchronizing all elections – from local panchayats to the Parliament – will bring about numerous benefits, including reduced election expenditure, better governance, and increased voter participation. While the idea has garnered both support and criticism from various quarters, it is essential to analyze how such a move might impact India's political landscape, particularly focusing on the potential advantages it could bring to the ruling BJP.