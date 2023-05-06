Operation Kaveri Successfully Evacuates 3,862 Indians from War-Torn Sudan

India's Operation Kaveri has come to a successful conclusion with the evacuation of 3,862 people from war-torn Sudan. The Indian embassy in Saudi Arabia announced the closure of the school-based transit facility in Jeddah, which had been established to provide comfort and plan the onward movement of evacuees to India. The facility had accommodated over 3,500 people during the operation.
External Affairs Minister, S Jaishankar, announced on Friday that 47 stranded passengers had been flown back to India on an Indian Air Force (IAF) C130 J flight. The minister thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his commitment to ensuring the safety and security of all Indians abroad. Jaishankar also acknowledged the complexity of the operation, which involved moving people from various locations in Sudan to Port Sudan in precarious security circumstances.
In his Tweet he wrote, “An Indian Air Force C130 J flight carrying 47 passengers has landed in India. With this arrival, 3862 persons have been moved out of Sudan through #OperationKaveri. Prime Minister @narendramodi’s commitment to ensuring the safety and security of all Indians abroad was our inspiration. Moving passengers to Port Sudan from various locations across the country in precarious security circumstances was a complex exercise. Via 17 Indian Airforce flights and 5 Indian Navy Ship sorties, our people were moved from Port Sudan to safety in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. 86 nationals were evacuated through the countries bordering Sudan. The flight from Wadi Sayyidna which was executed at great risk also deserves recognition.
From Jeddah, airforce and commercial flights have brought people home. We are grateful to Saudi Arabia for hosting them and facilitating this process. Also appreciate the support of Chad, Egypt, France, South Sudan, UAE, UK, USA and UN. Recognize the contribution of my colleague, @MOS_MEA whose presence on the ground was a source of strength and reassurance. Applaud the spirit, perseverance and courage of all those involved in #OperationKaveri. Our Embassy in Khartoum showed exceptional dedication in this difficult time. Efforts by #TeamIndia stationed in Saudi Arabia and MEA Rapid Response Cell coordinating in India were commendable.”
The operation involved 17 Indian Airforce flights and 5 Indian Navy Ship sorties, and 86 nationals were evacuated through countries bordering Sudan. The flight from Wadi Sayyidna, which was executed at great risk, was also recognised for its contribution to the operation. From Jeddah, the airforce and commercial flights brought people safely back to India.
Jaishankar expressed his gratitude to Saudi Arabia for hosting the evacuees and facilitating the process. He also thanked Chad, Egypt, France, South Sudan, the UAE, the UK, the USA, and the UN for their support during the operation. The EAM also acknowledged the contribution of the Embassy in Khartoum and Team India stationed in Saudi Arabia and MEA Rapid Response Cell coordinating in India.