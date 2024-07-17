Operation Nanhe Farishtey: RPF Rescues 84,119 Children Over Seven Years
In a commendable initiative spanning from 2018 to May 2024, the Railway Protection Force (RPF) has undertaken 'Operation Nanhe Farishtey' with remarkable success, rescuing a total of 84,119 children across various Indian Railway Zones.
This operation, aimed at safeguarding vulnerable children found at risk in stations and trains, has been pivotal in preventing them from falling into harm's way.
Since its inception, 'Nanhe Farishtey' has been more than just a rescue mission; it has served as a lifeline for thousands of children facing precarious situations. The dedicated efforts of the RPF have showcased unwavering commitment, adaptability, and resilience in ensuring the safety and protection of these young individuals.
The year 2018 marked a significant start for the operation, with 17,112 children rescued, including runaways, missing, left behind, destitute, kidnapped, mentally challenged, and street children. Subsequent years have seen consistent efforts, with challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 not hindering the RPF's mission to rescue 5,011 children.
In 2022, the RPF achieved its highest rescue figures, saving 17,756 children, underscoring the operation's effectiveness in addressing the persistent issue of child vulnerability within the railway network. Through coordinated efforts and increased awareness, the RPF continues to play a crucial role in child protection, evident in the 11,794 children rescued in 2023 and the ongoing efforts in 2024.
Each rescued child is handed over to the District Child Welfare Committee through established child helpdesks at over 135 railway stations, ensuring proper care and eventual reunion with their families. The success of 'Operation Nanhe Farishtey' not only highlights the RPF's proactive approach but also emphasizes the need for sustained efforts to create a safer environment for children nationwide.