Operation Sindoor Fallout: Schools Closed in Rajasthan's Border Districts Until Further Notice

In the aftermath of India’s missile strikes on terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir under ‘Operation Sindoor,’ the Rajasthan government has declared a precautionary closure of schools in its border districts. The decision affects all government and private educational institutions in Barmer, Bikaner, Sri Ganganagar, and Jaisalmer.

Advertisment

The holiday applies to institutions up to Class 12, including CBSE-affiliated schools, Anganwadis, and Madrasas, and will remain in effect until further orders.

In Barmer, District Collector Tina Dabi issued an official directive invoking Section 30 of Chapter 4 of the Disaster Management Act, 2005. The order cites national security concerns and prioritizes the safety of schoolchildren amid an emergency situation. Alongside the school closure, all scheduled home/common examinations from May 8, 2025, have also been postponed indefinitely. While students are excused, staff and heads of institutions have been instructed to remain present and comply strictly with the order. Non-compliance could attract action under the Disaster Management Act.

Similarly, in Bikaner, District Collector Namrata Vrishni issued a parallel directive closing all government and private schools, including CBSE schools and Anganwadis, citing the same legal provisions and national security concerns.

Authorities have confirmed that similar steps have been taken in Sri Ganganagar and Jaisalmer as a precaution, amid heightened tensions along the Indo-Pak border.

Also Read: State Endorsement? Pak Army’s Tribute to Flag-Draped Militants