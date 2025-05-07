State Endorsement? Pak Army’s Tribute to Flag-Draped Militants

In a move that has intensified global scrutiny of Pakistan’s counterterrorism posture, uniformed personnel from the Pakistan Army and police, together with members of the proscribed Jamaat-ud-Dawah (JuD), publicly attended the funeral prayers (Namaz-e-Janaza) for three militants killed in India’s precision strikes under Operation Sindoor. The deceased—Qari Abdul Malik, Khalid, and Mudassir—were based at terror camps in Muridke, roughly 40 km from Lahore, when they were eliminated early Wednesday.

⚡️Multiple funerals of LeT terrorists that were eliminated in last night missile strikes currently underway at Muridke, #Pakistan Note how Pak army is at the forefront of this funeral processions. #OpSindoor pic.twitter.com/hJqMY52qzG — Raja Muneeb (@RajaMuneeb) May 7, 2025

State Complicity Unveiled

According to reports, the participation of high-ranking officers and civil bureaucrats at these funerals amounts to an official endorsement of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM). Reports further note that the Pakistani Prime Minister’s condemnation of the strikes as an “act of war” and directives issued to military leadership underscore Islamabad’s political alignment with these jihadi outfits.

The man in white salwar kameez at the start of the video is Hafiz Abdul Rauf, a LeT terrorist.



He is leading funeral prayers for terrorists killed in Indian strikes, attended jointly by the Pakistani Army, police, and civilians. Hope this wakes up those, Indians included, who… pic.twitter.com/M7hlyxEgPf — THE SKIN DOCTOR (@theskindoctor13) May 7, 2025

Moreover, Pakistan’s Defence Minister Khawaja Asif recently admitted that the country has historically funded such groups as “dirty work” on behalf of foreign powers—an acknowledgement that further undermines Pakistan’s public denials of supporting extremism.

Targets of Operation Sindoor

India’s Ministry of Defence has confirmed that two critical terror infrastructures were struck:

Markaz Subhan Allah, Bahawalpur: The operational headquarters of JeM, located about 90 km from the Indian border, long functioned as the planning hub for major attacks, including the February 14, 2019, Pulwama massacre. Reports indicate that JeM chief Maulana Masood Azhar and his inner circle were based there. Satellite imagery also revealed recent additions—a swimming pool and gym—believed to have been financed by provincial authorities and Gulf-based donors.

Markaz Taiba, Muridke: Established in 2000 just 25–30 km from the Attari-Wagah border crossing, this Lashkar-e-Taiba training centre annually indoctrinated over 1,000 recruits. It played a pivotal role in preparing cadres for the 2008 Mumbai attacks; key conspirators, including David Headley and Tahawwur Rana, reportedly received training here. Reports also suggest the involvement of ISI and Army trainers providing weapons and guerrilla tactics instruction.

Regional and Global Repercussions

International analysts warn that such overt support for designated terrorist entities risks destabilizing South Asia. Western governments—already critical of Islamabad’s failure to curb jihadist networks—may now intensify diplomatic and economic pressure. Human rights organisations are calling for a robust UN mandate to sanction any state actors complicit in terrorism.

In New Delhi, officials insist India’s response was “measured, proportionate, and necessary” to dismantle cross-border terror infrastructure and safeguard its citizens. A senior Army spokesperson emphasized, “Operation Sindoor was aimed solely at pre-empting further attacks originating from sanctuaries in Pakistan and PoK.”