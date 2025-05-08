Opposition Expresses Full Support to Government After Briefing on Operation Sindoor

Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh briefed opposition leaders on Operation Sindoor, India’s military response to the Pahalgam terror attack, which involved a series of early morning airstrikes on terrorist camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (POJK).

Following the briefing, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge affirmed the opposition's support for the government’s actions, stating, "Whatever the Defence Minister said about the confidentiality of Operation Sindoor, we, from all parties in the opposition, claim that we are with them at this critical juncture. We urged them to work in favour of the government and assured them that we do not wish to criticize anyone at this time."

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi also expressed his full backing for the government’s measures, confirming that the opposition is united in its fight against cross-border terrorism. The all-party meeting, which took place Thursday, outlined details of the airstrikes, which targeted prominent terror camps linked to Lashkar-e-Taiba and Jaish-e-Mohammed in Pakistan’s Punjab province. The airstrikes successfully hit Lashkar’s headquarters in Muridke and Jaish’s base in Bahawalpur.

“We extended full support,” Rahul Gandhi said, reiterating the opposition's commitment to national security and unity in the face of terrorism.

