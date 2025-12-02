“Opposition Fears Exposure Amid Voter Roll Corrections,” Alleges BJP Spokesperson Dr. Mishra

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) State Spokesperson Dr. Vijay Shankar Mishra has alleged that the Congress is attempting to create a misleading environment in the state over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of voter lists.

Responding to Congress leaders meeting the Chief Electoral Officer and complaining against BLOs, Dr. Mishra said that while any political party has the right to file complaints, it appears that the Congress no longer trusts even its own Booth Level Agents (BLAs). Dr. Mishra addressed the media during a press briefing at the BJP office in Ekta Parisar on Tuesday.

Condemning the recent incident of assault on a BLO, the BJP spokesperson said that Congress must understand that the Election Commission and the BJP are two separate entities.

“The allegation that SIR is being conducted by the BJP is completely baseless. The SIR exercise is conducted by the Election Commission, and both BJP and Congress stand on equal footing before it. If any discrepancies come to light, we too register complaints with the Commission,” he added.

Dr. Mishra said that Congress has recently demanded an extension of the SIR deadline, whereas the BJP had raised this demand much earlier.

According to him, the Congress is misleading the state because the discrepancies in the voter list were created under its watch, and now that the process of correction has begun, the fear of being exposed is troubling them.

“This is the real reason behind Congress’ discomfort,” he said. He further added that SIR is not a new exercise — it was conducted even during Congress-led governments, but the BJP never questioned the process then.

Dr. Mishra said that by raising objections over SIR, the Congress is disrespecting the Constitution, which clearly provides for this mechanism.

He accused the Congress of citing the Constitution only to mislead the public while casting unfounded allegations on constitutional institutions and procedures.

Responding to concerns regarding language-related difficulties faced during the SIR process in the state’s border areas, Dr. Mishra said that the Election Commission must take appropriate measures to resolve these issues to ensure accurate and effective implementation of SIR.

