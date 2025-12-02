Raipur to Host Literature Festival Next Month; Over 100 Renowned Writers to Participate

With the beginning of the new year, Chhattisgarh is gearing up once again for a vibrant celebration of literature.

The Raipur Literature Festival will be held in Nava Raipur from 23 to 25 January 2026, bringing together more than 100 eminent writers from across the country.

The festival is being organized as part of the state’s Silver Jubilee celebrations, conceptualized by Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai, whose vision is now taking shape.

Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai unveiled the festival logo today at his residence office. The event was attended by CM’s media advisor Pankaj Jha, Chhattisgarh Sahitya Akademi Chairman Shashank Sharma, Public Relations Secretary Dr. Rohit Yadav, senior litterateurs Sushil Trivedi, Dr. Chittaranjan Kar, Girish Pankaj, Dr. Sanjeev Bakshi, Pradeep Srivastava, and Shakuntala Tarar.

Speaking at the logo unveiling ceremony, the Chief Minister said that as the state celebrates 25 years of its formation, the Raipur Literature Festival is an important chapter of the Silver Jubilee festivities.

He said the festival will provide a shared platform not only for Chhattisgarh but also for prominent writers from across India, offering an opportunity to understand their experiences, ideas, and creative expressions.

He expressed confidence that the festival will give Chhattisgarh a new identity in the literary world, inspire people towards reading and writing, and also act as a platform for meaningful social dialogue regarding the state’s development initiatives.

The detailed action plan for this three-day event was prepared within just two months, based on the Chief Minister’s vision. The festival will be held near the Tribal Museum from 23 to 25 January 2026.

A total of 11 sessions will be organized during the festival, which include:

• 5 parallel sessions

• 4 collective sessions

• 3 interactive dialogue sessions

These will allow direct engagement and exchange of ideas between writers and participants.

Festival Logo: A Symbol of Chhattisgarh’s Cultural & Literary Heritage

The logo of the upcoming Raipur Literature Festival artistically represents the rich cultural and literary legacy of Chhattisgarh. It not only reflects the identity of the state but also highlights Bastar’s biodiversity, tribal traditions, and the cultural significance of the Salfi tree, considered the soul of Chhattisgarh.

The Salfi tree has been depicted in the shape of the Chhattisgarh state map, symbolizing that the region’s civilization, culture, and literature have always been nurtured by the roots of this land.

Deeply embedded in tribal life, the Salfi tree signifies ancient traditions, unity, and harmony. Its inclusion in the logo conveys that tribal literature, folk beliefs, and traditional knowledge systems remain central even in today’s contemporary literary landscape.

The phrase “Aadi se Anaadi tak” (From the eternal past to the endless future) inscribed in the logo represents the timeless journey of literature, embracing ancient works as well as the ever-evolving modern literary forms. It conveys that literature transcends time, connecting societies, languages, and generations.

Similarly, the expression “SurSari Sam Sabke Hit Hoi” establishes literature as a benevolent and inclusive force—like the flow of the Ganga —embracing all castes, communities, cultures, and lifestyles, guiding society toward collective welfare.

The Raipur Literature Festival’s logo is a symbol of cultural pride for the people of Chhattisgarh. It beautifully blends the state’s ancient literary roots, tribal heritage, social harmony, and modern creative vision.

The message is clear: Chhattisgarh’s literary journey—from ancient to eternal—has been rich, vibrant, and unwavering, and will continue to inspire new narratives in the years ahead.