Opposition Hits Out at Election Commission Over Bihar Voter List Controversy

Congress MP and Opposition Deputy Leader in the Lok Sabha, Gaurav Gogoi, on Monday participated in a joint press conference of opposition parties at the Constitution Club in New Delhi, raising serious questions about the Election Commission of India (ECI) and its functioning.

Speaking at the event, Gogoi said, “On Sunday, the Election Commission held a press conference, but instead of explaining why it conducted the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in Bihar in such a hasty and opaque manner, it turned the tables on political parties with questions of its own. The Commission remained silent on the ongoing concerns raised by the opposition regarding Bihar’s voter list.”

The press conference, organized by the Opposition India Alliance, including Congress, RJD, CPI, Samajwadi Party, DMK, and Trinamool Congress, addressed the EC’s handling of voter list revisions and allegations of vote manipulation. The opposition accused the Commission of acting in a partisan manner, favoring the ruling party instead of remaining neutral and upholding electoral justice.

CPI(M) leader John Brittas directly accused the Election Commission of bias, saying, “We feel that the Election Commission is not impartial. On the contrary, it has acted with prejudice and committed wrongdoing.”

The opposition also pointed to the sudden addition of seven million voters in Maharashtra within months between the Lok Sabha and Assembly elections, noting that the Commission remained silent on this matter as well.

Gaurav Gogoi further emphasized, “The Constitution guarantees the right to vote to every citizen. It is the Election Commission’s duty to protect this fundamental democratic right. But instead of fulfilling this responsibility, the Commission is avoiding answering key questions. The Chief Election Commissioner has instead attacked political parties. If the Commission were truly impartial, it should explain why the SIR was conducted just three months before the elections, without prior consultation with parties.”

RJD leader Manoj Jha accused the EC of undermining constitutional ethics, stating, “The Constitution exists to safeguard democracy. But the Commission is using it as a shield to evade its own moral and constitutional responsibilities. This is unacceptable.”

Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra raised concerns over electoral irregularities in West Bengal, highlighting unresolved issues such as duplicate voter cards. She demanded investigations not only against the current Commission but also against former election officials, asserting that if irregularities influenced past elections, the results must be reviewed and the present Lok Sabha dissolved if necessary.

Samajwadi Party leader Ramgopal Yadav reminded the EC of past complaints, citing the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections. He said, “The SP submitted an affidavit highlighting that nearly 48,000 of our supporters’ names were removed from voter lists. Despite evidence, no action has been taken, yet the Commission is seeking affidavits from Rahul Gandhi.”

The press conference also exposed inconsistencies in statements by Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar. During a previous EC press conference, Kumar had claimed no affidavits were submitted by political parties on voter list irregularities. Opposition leaders released copies of affidavits submitted by Akhilesh Yadav, demonstrating the inaccuracy of the CEC’s statement.

The opposition warned that if electoral rolls are proven to be manipulated, it would pose a grave threat to India’s democracy. They demanded accountability not only from the current Commission but also from former election officials. Furthermore, they called for the present Lok Sabha, formed on the basis of potentially flawed electoral lists, to be declared invalid and dissolved.

The event underscores the intensifying confrontation between the opposition and the Election Commission over transparency, impartiality, and the integrity of the electoral process ahead of crucial upcoming elections.

