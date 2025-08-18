Akhil Gogoi Accuses Assam Govt of Fomenting Communal Tensions Ahead of Polls

Ahead of the upcoming elections in Assam, Sivasagar MLA Akhil Gogoi has accused the state government, led by Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma, of attempting to foment communal tensions.

Speaking to the media while heading to the Dibrugarh court in connection with a case related to citizenship issues, Gogoi said that the government’s efforts to create unrest were effectively thwarted by the people of Sivasagar.

He further revealed that 125 cases related to citizenship matters are currently pending in various courts across the state. According to Gogoi, some individuals were released from these cases after allegedly striking compromises with the government.

On the topic of eviction drives, Gogoi accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government of using such actions solely as an election strategy, asserting that the drives have no purpose beyond securing electoral gains. He pointed out that the government has granted citizenship under the Citizenship Act to 69,590 Hindus identified by courts as foreigners.

Gogoi also criticized Assam’s national organizations for remaining silent on these issues, alleging a lack of accountability and action in the face of what he termed politically motivated measures.

