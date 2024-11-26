Opposition Leaders Demand Two-Day Debate on Constitution in Parliament

Opposition leaders have called for a two-day debate on the Constitution in both Houses of Parliament, stressing the importance of such a discussion in light of recent developments across the country.

Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi highlighted that similar debate has been held in Parliament on significant occasions like the 125th birth anniversary of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar and the 75th anniversary of the Quit India Movement.

“We want both Houses to engage in a discussion on the Constitution for two days, providing every MP with an opportunity to express their dedication to the Constitution and ensure the country sees that commitment,” Gogoi stated.

He further explained that the request had been made after consulting with opposition leaders, and the proposal has been officially put forth in letters to the Chair in both Houses.

Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge, echoed this sentiment, stating that he and Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi had both written to the Speaker and the Chairman, urging them to allocate time for the debate.

"Time should be allotted to discuss both the positive aspects of the Constitution and the challenges we face today," Kharge said, adding that they are awaiting a response from the government.

The calls for a debate on the Constitution come at a time when the country is marking the 75th anniversary of its adoption. Senior Congress leader Digvijay Singh raised concerns over the implementation of the Constitution’s Preamble.

“Are people receiving justice and liberty? Do we have freedom of expression? Where is the fraternity? Just bowing to the Constitution is not enough, it needs to be followed,” Singh remarked.

He also questioned whether the government's slogans of inclusivity and development are being truly practiced, especially in light of rising communal tensions in the country.

Singh referred to the recent violence in Uttar Pradesh’s Sambhal during a court-ordered survey of a Mughal-era mosque, which some have claimed sits atop an ancient Hindu temple.

“Incidents like Sambhal are happening repeatedly, and I am surprised that even Supreme Court judges overlook laws and permit such surveys under the guise of faith,” Singh said. He stressed that every individual in India has equal rights to practice their religion without fear of violence or discrimination.

In support of the two-day debate, Congress Lok Sabha MPs K. Suresh, Gaurav Gogoi, and Manickam Tagore also met Speaker Om Birla, reiterating the need for a discussion on the Constitution.

According to reports, the opposition leaders hope that such a debate will send a strong and positive message to the nation, reinforcing the country’s commitment to upholding constitutional values.