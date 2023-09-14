INDIA Bloc to Boycott TV Shows Hosted by Specific News Anchors; Assam CM Reacts

In a significant development, the coordination committee of the Opposition-led INDIA bloc has taken a decisive step during their recent meeting. They have resolved to prohibit their representatives from participating in television shows moderated by specific news anchors.
This decision was made following the recommendation of the authorized sub-committee on media, which compiled a list of news anchors for this purpose.
Congress general secretary KC Venugopal conveyed the committee's decision, highlighting the importance of the sub-group on media in determining the names of anchors whose shows would no longer host INDIA party representatives.
The list of anchors shared by various member parties of the INDIA coalition includes prominent names like Arnab Goswami from Republic Network, Sudhir Chaudhary from Aaj Tak, Amish Devgan from News18 Hindi, Navika Kumar from TimesNow, and Gaurav Sawant from IndiaToday Group, among others, totaling 14 anchors.
According to media reports, the INDIA bloc's aim behind this move is to counter what they perceive as a BJP-driven influence on public opinion through mainstream media outlets. Opposition parties have increasingly turned to social media platforms and independent journalists to amplify their messages, given their perceived imbalance in traditional media coverage.
AAP MP Raghav Chadha emphasized the need to address anchors who conduct provocative debates, stating, "We'll make a list of them, and INDIA alliance partners will stop going to their shows."
Additionally, the coordination committee discussed vital matters such as seat sharing in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections and the formation of state-level committees for dialogues with INDIA parties in various states. The meeting, attended by 12 member parties, also culminated in the decision to organize the coalition's first public meeting in Bhopal.
Meanwhile, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on his official twitter handle wrote, "With the news anchor boycott, the rehearsal to reinstate censorship has officially begun. However, unfortunately for them, the people of Bharat will elect Sri Narendra Modi in 2024 as the Prime Minister, who will ensure that the dark days of emergency do not return to our country again."