Opposition Moves No-Confidence Motion Against Govt in Lok Sabha
Congress MP from Assam, Gaurav Gogoi filed a no-confidence motion against the Central government in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday.
This comes amid the ruckus in Parliament over the ethnic conflict in the northeastern state of Manipur.
On Tuesday, the INDIA (Indian National Developmental, Inclusive Alliance) parties had decided to move a no-confidence motion against the Narendra Modi government in the Lok Sabha.
Speaking on the matter, opposition MPs said that no-confidence is a way to seek a reply from Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the Manipur issue.
Congress leader Manickam Tagore said, “We decided it yesterday and today our party leader moved it. We wanted to break the arrogance of Mr Modi. He is behaving as an arrogant person - not to come to the Parliament and make a statement on Manipur.”
It may be mentioned that both Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha have been witnessing chaotic scenes after the opposition protested demanding a statement from PM Modi over the Manipur issue. The two Houses have seen repeated adjournments since the commencement of monsoon session of Parliament on July 20.
Notably, a no-confidence motion is a parliamentary process that allows the opposition to challenge the government's majority and ability to govern. If the motion is passed, the government must resign. Any member of the Lok Sabha can move a no-confidence motion.