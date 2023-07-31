Opposition MPs of INDIA Bloc Brief Floor Leaders on Manipur Situation

The opposition MPs of the Indian National Development Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) bloc briefed floor leaders about the situation in violence-torn Manipur in the Parliament on Monday.
Former Congress president Sonia Gandhi was also present in the briefing.
Notably, 21-member delegation of the opposition alliance I.N.D.I.A was on a two-day visit to violence-torn Manipur recently.
The delegation included Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, Gaurav Gogoi, K Suresh and Phulo Devi Netam of the Congress; Rajiv Ranjan Lalan Singh of the JDU; Sushmita Dev from Trinamool Congress; Kanimozhi from DMK; Sandosh Kumar of the CPI; AA Rahim from CPI(M), Manoj Kumar Jha of RJD; Javed Ali Khan of SP; Mahua Maji of JMM; PP Mohammed Faizal of NCP; Aneel Prasad Hegde of JDU, ET Mohammed Basheer of IUML; NK Premachandran of RSP; Sushil Gupta of AAP; Arvind Sawant of Shiv Sena (UBT); D Ravikumar of VCK; Thiru Thol Thirumavalavan also of VCK; and Jayant Singh of the RLD.
It may be mentioned that the opposition MPs visited several relief camps in Imphal, Moirang in Bishnupur district, and Churachandpur and met victims. The delegation also met Manipur Governor Anusuiya Uikey at Raj Bhawan to hand over a memorandum to her.
Meanwhile, after returning back to the national capital on Sunday after completing their two-day visit, the delegation leaders appealed the Central Government to initiate measures at the earliest for peace to be restored in the state.