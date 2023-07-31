INDIA Delegation Who Visited Manipur to Brief Floor Leaders in Parliament Today

The delegation of opposition leaders from the Indian National Development Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) who returned back to Delhi after their visit to Manipur will brief floor leaders about the situation in the violence-torn state in the Parliament building on Monday.
The opposition leaders will also meet in the Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge’s chamber in the Parliament.
It may be mentioned that the opposition MPs visited several relief camps in Imphal, Moirang in Bishnupur district and Churachandpur and met victims. Teh delegation also met Manipur Governor Anusuiya Uikey at Raj Bhawan to hand over a memorandum to her.
A part of the visiting delegation, Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, having met with the Governor told reporters, "All 21 MPs handed over a memorandum to her. As we spoke with her over the Manipur situation, she expressed her pain and grief."
The Congress MP further mentioned that they shared their first-hand account of the ground situation and shared their experiences during their two-day visit with the Governor.
"We shared whatever we witnessed and experienced during our visit to the relief centres. She agreed with the suggestions that we put forward," added Chowdhury.
Meanwhile, after returning back to the national capital on Sunday after completing their two-day visit to the state, the delegation leaders appealed the Central Government to initiate measures at the earliest for peace to be restored in the state.
Most MPs who were part of the delegation had a similar complaint, “the pathetic condition of the relief camps” where those hit by the violence across the states are currently living.