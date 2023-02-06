Opposition MPs Protest in Parliament Over Adani Issue

Opposition MPs on Monday held a protest in front of Gandhi statue in Parliament complex demanding a Joint Parliamentary Committee probe or a Supreme Court-monitored investigation into the Adani issue.

Both the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha were adjourned till 2 PM after opposition members held protest in Parliament seeking a discussion on the issue, a PTI report stated.

Adani group stocks have taken a beating on the bourses after US-based activist short-seller Hindenburg Research made a litany of allegations, including fraudulent transactions and share price manipulation at the Gautam Adani-led group.

The opposition parties have alleged that the meltdown in Adani Group shares is a scam that involves common people’s money as public sector LIC and SBI have invested in them.

The Adani group has maintained it complies with all laws and disclosure requirements, the report stated.

The protest by various opposition parties followed a meeting on Monday morning to coordinate their joint strategy in the House on the Adani issue.

Among the parties that participated in the meeting held in the chamber of Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge were the Congress, DMK, NCP, BRS, JDU, SP, CPM, CPI, JMM, RLD, RSP, AAP, IUML, RJD and Shiv Sena.

Trinamool Congress members skipped the meeting of opposition leaders but joined the protest by opposition leaders in front of Gandhi statue in Parliament complex.

Raising slogans, opposition MPs held a banner that read “we demand JPC or SC monitored probe on Adani scandal”. They also held posters and placards demanding JPC and saving public money of LIC, SBI invested in the Adani group.

“We demand a discussion on our notices, we are ready for a detailed discussion. We want the Adani issue to be taken up first,” Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge told reporters, asserting that the opposition is ready to speak on the President’s Address.

The first demand of the opposition is that Prime Minister Narendra Modi gives a reply on the issue, he said.