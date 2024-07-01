Opposition MPs Rally Against Alleged Misuse of ED, CBI In Parliament Protest

Opposition parties on Monday staged a protest on the Parliament premises, accusing the central government of misusing agencies like the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).
Leading the demonstration were prominent figures such as Rahul Gandhi, Shashi Tharoor, KC Venugopal, Manish Tewari, K Suresh, Varsha Gaikwad, Benny Behnan, Anto Antony, Jose K Mani from Kerala Congress (M), Sanjay Singh and Raghav Chadha from AAP, Sagarika Ghosh from TMC, Priyanka Chaturvedi from Shiv Sena (UBT), and John Brittas from CPI(M), among others.
Carrying placards with slogans like 'Respect Opposition, Stop Intimidation!', 'End the Reign of Fear, Stop Misusing Agencies', and 'Stop ED, IT, CBI Misuse', the opposition leaders voiced their concerns about alleged government attempts to stifle dissent.
They highlighted recent arrests, including those of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and former Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren by ED and CBI, which have drawn widespread criticism.
Hemant Soren, held in custody for 149 days over an alleged land scam, was recently granted bail, while Arvind Kejriwal remains in judicial custody following a denial of bail by the Delhi High Court in connection with an investigation into a purported liquor policy scam.
As both Houses reconvene today after a two-day break, intense debates are expected on several contentious issues, including the NEET controversy and proposed changes to criminal laws.