Prez Murmu's Joint Address, AAP Boycott Kick Off Parliament Session

President Droupadi Murmu addressed a joint sitting of the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha on Thursday, congratulating the newly-elected MPs following the recent Lok Sabha elections. She highlighted the upcoming Union Budget as futuristic, reflecting the government's far-reaching policies.
The first session of the 18th Lok Sabha commenced on Monday, with the 264th session of the Rajya Sabha set to begin on June 27.
"I congratulate all the newly-elected members of the 18th Lok Sabha. You all have come here by winning the trust of the country's voters. Very few get this opportunity to serve the nation and the people. I have full faith that you would fulfil your duties with a feeling of the nation first," President Murmu stated.
President Murmu arrived at the Parliament in a procession from the Rashtrapati Bhavan, escorted by horse-mounted presidential bodyguards. She was received by Prime Minister Modi and the presiding officers of both Houses at the Gaja Dwar of the Parliament building and escorted to the Lower House chamber with the traditional sceptre 'Sengol' leading the way.
Speaking about the Lok Sabha elections, the President expressed gratitude to the Election Commission of India for conducting the world's largest election. She noted the historic voter turnout in Jammu and Kashmir, despite decades of low participation due to shutdowns and strikes, describing it as a strong response to forces undermining India's democracy.
"A stable government with a complete majority has been formed in the country after six decades. People have shown trust in this government for the third time. People are aware that only this government can fulfil their aspirations," she added, referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's third term.
Highlighting the significance of the 18th Lok Sabha, President Murmu remarked on its formation during the early years of 'Amrit Kaal' and its witness to the 56th year of the Constitution's adoption. She emphasized the futuristic nature of the upcoming Union Budget, promising major economic and social decisions, fast-tracked reforms, and historic steps.
President Murmu strongly criticized the 1975 Emergency, calling it unconstitutional and the darkest chapter in India's history. "Every attempt to tarnish our democracy should be condemned by all. Divisive forces are conspiring to weaken democracy and create a chasm in society from within and outside the country," she asserted.
Despite opposition protests, President Murmu praised India's economic progress under PM Modi's leadership. She highlighted India's rise from the 11th to the 5th largest economy globally in a decade, attributing this growth to reforms and decisions made in the national interest.
"Today, India contributes to 15 percent of global growth. My government is working towards making India the 3rd largest economy in the world," she stated. She also discussed various rural and agricultural reforms, including storage initiatives for agri-products, increased MSP for farm produce, and extensive rural road construction under the PM Gramin Sadak Yojana.
The President also touched on digital reforms, women's reservation law, and the ongoing reform process in the Armed Forces. She emphasized the government's commitment to increasing coverage of accident and life insurance through Digital India and the postal network.
Regarding recent allegations of exam irregularities, President Murmu underscored the importance of transparency in government recruitments and examinations. "Sanctity and transparency is a must in government recruitments and examinations. Cases of paper leaks and irregularities in exams are being probed at a high level, and there is a need to rise above partisan politics," she said.
The Aam Aadmi Party boycotted the President's address in protest against Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's arrest in the liquor policy case. AAP MP Sandeep Pathak announced the boycott, citing concerns over perceived injustices. Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut supported the boycott, criticizing the President's role in the government's actions.