Opposition Parties in Assam Seek PM's Appointment, Demand Repeal of CAA

The United Opposition Forum, Assam, formed with 16 numbers of National, Regional and local Political Parties sought an appointment with the Prime Minister Narendra Modi to appraise him the ground situation of the state recently arising out of the announcement made by Union Home Minister Amit Shah on implantation of Citizenship Amendment Act 2019 in Assam before the upcoming Lok Sabha Election 2024.
Chiefs of the Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) and the Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP), Bhupen Kumar Borah and Lurinjyoti Gogoi, respectively, wrote a letter to the Prime Minister on behalf of the United Opposition Forum, Assam, “Sir, as you know the people of Assam, different Political Parties, various stakeholders had opposed the Citizenship Amendment Act 2019 from the date of its introduction in Parliament. During December 2019 and early parts of 2020 before the outbreak of COVID the people of Assam from all walk of life were in agitation for months together demanding to repeal the said Act and during the agitation apart from injuring several hundred people, five youths of Assam were killed in Police firing. As responsible opposition Political parties, we are duty bound to raise the voices of people.”
The United Opposition Forum also mentioned that there is a strong perception among the people of Assam irrespective of caste, creed and Political affiliation that the Citizenship Amendment Act 2019 will put in danger the culture, history, socio-economic condition, social fabric and identity of Assamese people. Moreover the said Act will go to nullify the historic Assam Accord of 1985, which is regarded as life line of Assamese people, the forum stated.
“In view of the forgoing facts and circumstances we a Delegation from United Opposition Forum of Assam deem it very urgent to appraise you the volatile situation likely to arise in Assam in the coming days on implantation of Citizenship Amendment Act 2019 in Assam and seek your intervention to address this most sensitive issue for which we want an appointment with you at the earliest according to your convenient. It is to be mentioned that if you desire we can meet you during your proposed Assam visit on March 8 and 9, 2024. We are looking forward for a favourable response from your good office in this regard,” the forum mentioned further.