Opposition Parties in Assam Seek PM's Appointment, Demand Repeal of CAA

“In view of the forgoing facts and circumstances we a Delegation from United Opposition Forum of Assam deem it very urgent to appraise you the volatile situation likely to arise in Assam in the coming days on implantation of Citizenship Amendment Act 2019 in Assam and seek your intervention to address this most sensitive issue for which we want an appointment with you at the earliest according to your convenient. It is to be mentioned that if you desire we can meet you during your proposed Assam visit on March 8 and 9, 2024. We are looking forward for a favourable response from your good office in this regard,” the forum mentioned further.