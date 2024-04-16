Opposition Slams PM Modi's Praise For ED In Exclusive Interview

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent exclusive interview with ANI has sparked criticism from opposition leaders, who accuse him of lauding the Directorate of Enforcement (ED) to cover up alleged misuse of power.
In response, Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi lambasted the BJP, claiming it has become a sanctuary for the corrupt. He stated, "The misuse of the law that can be seen now, it was not there earlier during our regime. Now people can see that those who are lodged under any income tax case if they join the BJP are given a clean chit. This means that BJP has all the people in it who do fraud, associated with syndicate and are corrupt. BJP has become a refuge for all corrupt individuals," speaking to ANI hours after the interview was aired.
Echoing similar sentiments, West Bengal Minister and TMC leader Shashi Panja accused PM Modi of directing the ED to target opposition parties.
Panja remarked, "He (PM Modi) was praising the Enforcement Directorate (ED). Now obviously he will praise the ED because on their directions and on their indications, the ED has been chasing every political party which is in opposition to the BJP. So obviously he will claim that they have done a wonderful job. And corruption does not seem to be beyond non-BJP states and non-BJP parties. It is not there in BJP at all," speaking to ANI.
Maharashtra Congress President Nana Patole didn't mince words, alleging that the Prime Minister's agenda is to dismantle the Constitution. He criticized Modi's governance, claiming, "In the past 10 years, they (BJP) have only sold the country," and warned of dire consequences in the upcoming elections. Taking a jibe at the Prime Minister's earlier 'jhola leke aye hain' (come with a jhola bag) remark, Patole said, "The country's people are aware, the democratic system is strong and people are aware of your vision to destroy the democratic system of the country. They have made up their minds to throw him (PM Modi) out of power. Keep your (PM Modi) vision to yourself. You had said earlier, 'Main jholi leke aya, jholi leke jaunga' (I have come with a jhola bag, leave with a jhola bag), I think that the time has come for it," speaking to ANI.
PM Modi, in his interview, defended the ED's actions, citing a significant increase in cash recoveries during his tenure. "Before 2014, the same ED had recovered Rs 34 lakh in cash, the money that can be kept in a school bag. In the last ten years, we have recovered Rs 2200 crore in cash...It means that the ED is doing its job well. They have captured people and cash as well and I am convinced that the corruption has destroyed the country," he stated.