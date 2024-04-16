Opposition Slams PM Modi's Praise For ED In Exclusive Interview

Maharashtra Congress President Nana Patole didn't mince words, alleging that the Prime Minister's agenda is to dismantle the Constitution. He criticized Modi's governance, claiming, "In the past 10 years, they (BJP) have only sold the country," and warned of dire consequences in the upcoming elections. Taking a jibe at the Prime Minister's earlier 'jhola leke aye hain' (come with a jhola bag) remark, Patole said, "The country's people are aware, the democratic system is strong and people are aware of your vision to destroy the democratic system of the country. They have made up their minds to throw him (PM Modi) out of power. Keep your (PM Modi) vision to yourself. You had said earlier, 'Main jholi leke aya, jholi leke jaunga' (I have come with a jhola bag, leave with a jhola bag), I think that the time has come for it," speaking to ANI.