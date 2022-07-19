Arunachal BJP MLA's Bail Plea In Rape Case Rejected

An Arunachal Pradesh court on Monday rejected the anticipatory bail plea of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Lokam Tassar, who has been accused of raping a pregnant woman.

The sessions court at Yupia near capital Itanagar rejected the bail plea of the Koloriang MLA who is currently evading arrest.

A case has been registered against Tassar for allegedly raping the woman on July 4 at his residence.

Judge Gote Mega, who was hearing the case said, “Presence of petitioner and victim at the place of occurrence is prima facie found at this stage. Whether or not the alleged crime was committed on the relevant day is subject to the rule of evidence which can't be decided at this stage.”

The court said, “Nevertheless, having regard to the position and status of the petitioner, it is felt necessary that he should join ongoing criminal investigation by making himself available before the IO (investigating officer) of the case at the earliest occasion.”

The woman’s counsel said that the police can now arrest the MLA by intimating the speaker of the assembly as no prosecution sanction is required.