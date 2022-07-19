Arunachal BJP MLA's Bail Plea In Rape Case Rejected

An Arunachal Pradesh court on Monday rejected the anticipatory bail plea of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Lokam Tassar, who has been accused of raping a pregnant woman.
The sessions court at Yupia near capital Itanagar rejected the bail plea of the Koloriang MLA who is currently evading arrest.
A case has been registered against Tassar for allegedly raping the woman on July 4 at his residence.
Judge Gote Mega, who was hearing the case said, “Presence of petitioner and victim at the place of occurrence is prima facie found at this stage. Whether or not the alleged crime was committed on the relevant day is subject to the rule of evidence which can't be decided at this stage.”
The court said, “Nevertheless, having regard to the position and status of the petitioner, it is felt necessary that he should join ongoing criminal investigation by making himself available before the IO (investigating officer) of the case at the earliest occasion.”
The woman’s counsel said that the police can now arrest the MLA by intimating the speaker of the assembly as no prosecution sanction is required.
Meanwhile, advocate Khoda Tama, appearing for the MLA submitted in the court that Tassar had neither raped nor had consensual intercourse with the victim at any point in time.
He also pleaded with the court the MLA be granted bail as he is willing to cooperate in the investigation as and when called for.
The judge however concluded that the submissions made by the woman’s counsel and public prosecutor hold enough reasons to not grant pre-arrest bail.
Police said that they have increased their efforts to apprehend the MLA who is evading arrest.
The sub-divisional police officer (SDPO) Kamdam Sikom said that two of his residences at Naharlagun and Itanagar were raided but Tassar was not found.
Sikom said, “We will arrest him as soon as he is found.”
Moreover, Chief Minsiter Pema Khandu has said that the BJP will take strict action against the MLA if he is found guilty in the court of law.
CM Khandu said, “The law will take its own course and no one is above the law.”