Orange Alert in Mumbai as Heavy Rain Lashes City

An orange alert has been issued in Mumbai as heavy rains lashes several parts in the city, said India Meteorological Department. Train and bus services were badly hit due to the incessant rainfall in the city. Several areas have been waterlogged due to the first heavy downpour of the season.

Several parts of Mumbai, including Kurla, Chembur, Sion, Dadar and Andheri, witnessed heavy rain.

The weather department has also issued a yellow alert, predicting heavy rains at a few places in the city on July 1 and 2, an official said.

Road traffic either slowed down or stopped as several roads were waterlogged in areas like Hindmata, Parel, Kalachowki, Haji Ali, Dockyard Road, Gandhi Market and Bandra as per a report of India Today.

Due to the heavy flow of water and flooding, the civic body BMC shut the Andheri subway in the Western suburbs for traffic.

People were seen wading through knee-deep water at several locations and scores of motorists were stuck in traffic snarls for hours.

As per official data, the island city received 119.09 mm of rain on Thursday, followed by western suburbs with 78.69 mm and eastern suburbs with 58.40 mm of rain over 12 hours from 8 am till 8 pm.

Amid incessant rainfall in the city, two incidents of building collapse were reported in Kalbadevi and Sion areas. But there were no casualties and people were evacuated safely from the affected structures, officials said.