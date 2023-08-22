Orange Alert Issued By IMD For Several Uttarakhand Districts

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday predicted heavy rainfall in several districts of Uttarakhand including in the capital Dehradun.
For Dehradun, Pauri, Nainital, Champawat and Bageshwar districts, the IMD has issued an orange alert, while a yellow alert has been issued for districts including Haridwar, Tehri, Chamoli, Udham Singh Nagar and Pithoragarh.
It may be noted that heavy rains have triggered landslides and flash floods in several places across Uttarakhand, according to officials.
The death toll due to rain related incidents in Uttarakhand stood at 52, as per an official estimate, while another 37 people are nursing their injuries.
On Monday, a part of the famous Tapkeshwar Mahadev Temple in Dehradun collapsed in the wake of incessant rains. Uprooted trees falling on the road leading to the temple's entrace partially left it blocked which led to devotees facing problems.