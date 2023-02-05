‘Other States Should Take Steps Like Assam’, NCPCR on Child Marriage Crackdown

The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) has appreciated the Assam Government's ongoing crackdown on child marriages in the state.

NCPCR chief Priyank Kanoongo, lauding the state government’s initiative said that political parties should be sensitive in matters relating to children.

Slamming the AIUDF’s "childish and foolish remark," Priyank Kanoongo said, “The statement of AIUDF that the Assam government has not framed the rules is 'childish and foolish'. The political parties should be sensitive in matters relating to children. Child Marriage Act and POCSO Act are central Acts. I don't understand how people make political statements.”

"The model rules have been laid down by the Centre, there is no need for separate rules if the Assam government accepts those rules in their forms. It is notable that the Commission has already challenged the matters allowing child marriages in the Supreme Court. We are fighting a legal battle," he added.

The Commission also urged other states to take similar initiatives in line with the Assam government.

Earlier, the AIUDF Chief Badruddin Ajmal said that the crackdown on child marriage was to "harass" Muslims.

Assam Police has so far arrested over 2,250 persons across the state in connection with cases related to child marriage. Police on Saturday said they have a list of 8,000 accused and as the drive continues, the figures will increase.