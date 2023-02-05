Tripura: TMC Releases Poll Manifesto, Details Party Vision in State for 2023-28

Trinamool Congress (TMC) released the party's election manifesto for the upcoming Tripura Assembly elections on Sunday.

The election manifesto was released in the presence of TMC Tripura in-charge Rajib Banerjee, State TMC President, Pijush Kanti Biswas and party MP Sushmita Dev.

The manifesto contains in details the party's vision for the people of Tripura for 2023-28.

Speaking to the media, Sushmita Dev said, “The people of Tripura want change and they don't want to vote for BJP. The welfare schemes implemented in West Bengal will help TMC to bring the requisite change Tripura wants.”

TMC is in full mood to spread its influence beyond West Bengal and is mulling to give a tough fight to the ruling BJP in Tripura.

Earlier in January, the party released its election manifesto for Meghalaya with a promise to revoke the Border Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed with Assam and to set up an expert committee to study and resolve the demand for implementation of the Inner Line Permit (ILP) in the state.