Our Priority is Opposition Unity: Sanjay Raut

Shiv Sena Uddhav faction leader Sanjay Raut on Wednesday stressed that his party gives topmost priority to the opposition unity in Maharashtra as well as at the national level.

He also said he will participate in the protest in the Parliament regarding the same.

The remarks come at a time when the Thackeray faction was miffed with Rahul Gandhi's remarks over Savarkar and had skipped the opposition meeting.

"We have spoken about our concerns two days ago. We did not go to Kharge's residence. But there is and will be opposition unity in Maharashtra as well as the country. We have got the result of the concerns we have expressed. We will definitely attend the opposition meeting today and will participate in the protest as well. We give the topmost priority to the opposition unity. We will be with all the opposition parties at the national level," Raut told reporters.

He also hit at the Centre over the Adani Group issue and corruption asking that if the central probe agencies will only be used against the opposition and not Adani.

"Why don't you (government) talk about the issues raised by Rahul Gandhi and the JPC demand by the opposition on the Adani issue? What is your relation with Adani? Are the ED and CBI only for us (opposition), not for Adani? Will you do the audit of the PMCARES fund?" he said.

The Rajya Sabha MP further backed Rahul Gandhi over his disqualification from Lok Sabha and said that his party will take part in the opposition protest in the Parliament.

"The government is not ready to respond to the opposition's questions over the scam. Can't we ask questions? The one who asks questions, his membership is disqualified and his house is evicted. We will take part in the opposition's protest against Rahul Gandhi's disqualification," he said.