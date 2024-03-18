Out Of Rs 20,000 Cr Electoral Bonds, BJP Got Only...: RP Singh

Amidst the uproar from the opposition regarding the release of Electoral Bonds data on the Election Commission's website, RP Singh, a leader of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), highlighted that out of the total value of Rs 20,000 crore in Electoral Bonds, Rs 6,000 crore were donated to the BJP, while the remaining amount went to opposition parties.
"Out of a total of Rs 20,000 crore Electoral Bonds, bonds worth Rs 6000 crore have gone to BJP while bonds worth Rs 14000 crores have gone to the opposition. Everybody is answerable and the Supreme Court verdict will be applicable for everyone equally," Singh told ANI on Sunday.
The Electoral Bond Scheme, which permitted undisclosed funding to political parties, was invalidated by the Supreme Court in February. Additionally, the court directed the State Bank of India (SBI) to cease the issuance of Electoral Bonds without delay.
Singh explained that when it comes to Electoral Bonds, the funds donated to political parties are properly recorded as they are processed through banks and company financial records.
"The electoral bonds scheme was launched so that the flow of corruption through cash could be stopped. Today, money comes through banks and companies books with information. Earlier, all this money used to come in cash. It was black money," the BJP leader said.
Singh criticized Uddhav Thackeray for joining the INDIA bloc and taking part in the INDIA bloc rally held at Mumbai's Shivaji Park saying, "Today, Uddhav Thackeray is seen standing with those leaders in Mumbai's Shivaji Maidan who called Veer Savarkar a traitor and a coward."
"The people of Maharashtra will decide how much they will vote for Uddhav Thackeray and his team. The person whose party was founded on the ideology of Veer Savarkar...is standing with those who call Veer Savarkar a traitor," he added.
Upon the conclusion of Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, the BJP leader suggested that he should prioritize finding unity and harmony within his own party and among his alliance partners.
"Rahul Gandhi should first answer how much 'mohabbat' (love) is left in his party and between his alliance partners," Singh said.
Singh took a dig at Rahul Gandhi's frequent use of the mohabbat message and said, "Rahul Gandhi has not right to talk about 'mohabbat' as the maximum number of riots and massacres in the country have been carried out under the rule of Congress. Being a Sikh, I can never forget 1984."
The Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, led by Rahul Gandhi, came to an end in Mumbai after covering a distance of 6,700 km.