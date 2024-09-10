Over 1 Cr Fraudulent Mobile Connections Cut Off In Major Crackdown

To further combat the menace of spam calls, the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) has directed telecom operators to disconnect and blacklist entities misusing bulk connections for spamming activities, including robocalls and pre-recorded messages. Over the past two weeks, more than 3.5 lakh such numbers have been disconnected, and 50 entities blacklisted. Additionally, the Ministry stated that approximately 3.5 lakh unverified or unused SMS headers and 12 lakh content templates have been blocked as part of the measures to ensure a spam-free telecom environment.