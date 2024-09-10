Over 1 Cr Fraudulent Mobile Connections Cut Off In Major Crackdown

In a significant crackdown on fraudulent mobile connections, the Ministry of Communications announced on Tuesday that more than one crore mobile connections have been disconnected with the help of the Sanchar Saathi platform. The initiative aims to address the growing issue of spam calls and improve the quality of telecom services in India.
To further combat the menace of spam calls, the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) has directed telecom operators to disconnect and blacklist entities misusing bulk connections for spamming activities, including robocalls and pre-recorded messages. Over the past two weeks, more than 3.5 lakh such numbers have been disconnected, and 50 entities blacklisted. Additionally, the Ministry stated that approximately 3.5 lakh unverified or unused SMS headers and 12 lakh content templates have been blocked as part of the measures to ensure a spam-free telecom environment.
The Ministry of Communications reiterated its commitment to providing high-quality telecom services with robust security measures. "Several measures have been initiated in this regard to enable spam-free, quality telecom service with high-speed data," the Ministry said.
As part of its efforts to fight cyber fraud, the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) launched a citizen-centric platform, Sanchar Saathi (https://sancharsaathi.gov.in), which allows users to report suspicious calls and messages. The platform has successfully led to the disconnection of over one crore fraudulent mobile connections. Moreover, 2.27 lakh mobile handsets, involved in cybercrime and financial fraud, have been blocked to date.
In parallel, TRAI is tightening the benchmarks for key network performance indicators such as network availability, call drop rates, and packet drop rates. Revised regulations titled "The Standards of Quality of Service of Access (Wirelines and Wireless) and Broadband (Wireline and Wireless) Service Regulations, 2024 (06 of 2024)" will come into effect on October 1, 2024. From April 1, 2025, the monitoring of Quality of Service (QoS) performance for mobile services will shift from a quarterly to a monthly basis.
The new QoS benchmarks include stricter parameters for network performance. Furthermore, TRAI has issued consultation papers on provisions for the immediate suspension of unregistered telemarketers once complaints exceed a predefined threshold and the proactive detection of suspected spammers.
Both the DoT and TRAI remain focused on improving telecom services and enhancing security through infrastructure development, policy enforcement, and an efficient complaint redressal system.