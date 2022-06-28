India To Raise Speed Of Cars In Crash-Tests To Improve Safety Standards

In a bid to improve car safety standards in India, the road transport ministry will raise the speed in its crash tests as better roads increase the likelihood of faster vehicles being involved in accidents.

The ministry has produced a 197-page draft outlining its plan to establish a new safety rating system in its effort to improve on one of the world’s worst car-crash deaths rate. The draft is expected to be completed over the coming weeks.

A government official said that Indian cars are going faster with improved roads and hence they have to be tested at higher speeds in line with international standards.

“Road safety rules in India need to be at par with the world,” the official added on condition of anonymity.

The official also mentioned, “It is essential to increase the crash test speed.”

According to the proposal of the ministry, the speed at which a car undergoes a crash test will be raised to 64 kilometers per hour or 40 miles per hour from 56 kilometers per hour or 35 miles per hour, in line with the global standards.