Over 2.9 Crore Houses Built Under PMAY-G as Govt Pushes Rural Housing Drive

The government on Thursday said significant progress has been made under its rural housing and livelihood programmes, with more than 2.9 crore houses completed so far under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana–Gramin (PMAY-G).

According to official data shared by the government, states and Union Territories have been assigned a combined target of 4.14 crore rural houses. Of these, nearly 3.86 crore homes have already received approval, while 2.92 crore houses had been completed as of December 9, 2025.

PMAY-G remains one of the government’s key welfare initiatives, aimed at ensuring permanent housing for rural families living without shelter or in unsafe, dilapidated structures. The scheme envisions the construction of 4.95 crore pucca houses with essential facilities by 2029, through coordination with other welfare programmes.

Initially, the programme had set a goal of building 2.95 crore houses by March 2024. However, in view of rising housing needs in rural areas due to an increase in the number of families, the Union Cabinet approved an extension of the scheme in August 2024. The decision paved the way for the construction of an additional 2 crore rural houses during the period from 2024–25 to 2028–29, the Ministry of Rural Development said.

The government also highlighted progress under the PM-JANMAN initiative, which focuses on saturating Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Group (PVTG) families and habitations with basic amenities. Housing support for these communities is being provided through the PMAY-G framework. Under this component, over 4.71 lakh houses have been approved so far, with more than 2.42 lakh already completed. Since January 1, 2025 alone, over 1.24 lakh houses have been sanctioned and around 1.71 lakh completed across states and Union Territories.

Beyond housing, the ministry underlined the role of livelihood and infrastructure schemes in strengthening rural India. The Deendayal Antyodaya Yojana–National Rural Livelihoods Mission (DAY-NRLM), launched in 2011, continues to focus on poverty reduction by promoting self-employment and skilled wage opportunities. A major component of the programme, the Lakhpati Didi initiative, aims to enable women to earn at least ₹1 lakh annually. The government has set a target of creating 3 crore such women entrepreneurs, and officials said more than 2 crore self-help group members have already achieved this income benchmark.

The ministry further noted that rural connectivity has received a boost under the Pradhan Mantri Gramin Sadak Yojana, with the construction of over 16,000 kilometres of roads and more than 900 bridges, improving access to markets, healthcare and education in remote areas.