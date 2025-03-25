Over 3 Lakh Pucca Houses Constructed in J&K Under PMAY in Two Years

More than three lakh pucca houses have been constructed in Jammu and Kashmir under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) over the past two years, Minister for Rural Development and Panchayati Raj Javid Ahmad Dar informed the assembly on Monday.

Advertisment

Responding to a starred question by BJP legislator Balwant Singh Mankotia, the minister stated that a fresh survey is underway to identify and include eligible households that were left out of the scheme. As of March 18, 2025, a total of 3,04,544 houses - 2,60,124 in Jammu and 44,420 in Kashmir - have been completed under the centrally-sponsored PMAY-Gramin scheme. This surpasses the sanctioned 2,86,057 houses in Jammu and 48,806 in Kashmir.

Rajouri district recorded the highest number of completed houses in Jammu (55,829), followed by Poonch (46,752), Ramban (31,714), Doda (28,097), Reasi (26,449), Udhampur (21,143), Kathua (21,061), Kishtwar (14,442), Jammu (12,285), and Samba (2,352).

In Kashmir, Anantnag accounted for the highest number of houses (9,999), followed by Kupwara (9,775), Baramulla (5,534), Kulgam (5,238), Bandipora (3,852), Ganderbal (2,918), Pulwama (2,479), Shopian (2,398), Budgam (2,164), and Srinagar (63).

In response to an unstarred question by Congress MLA Irfan Hafiz Lone, the minister mentioned that five marlas of state land are being allotted to landless PMAY(G) beneficiaries to facilitate their housing needs.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, in a written reply to an unstarred question by National Conference legislator Khurshid Ahmad, revealed that 1,288 houses were destroyed in fire incidents across J&K over the past two years.

The number of fire-damaged houses rose from 574 in 2023-24 to 714 in 2024-25. The highest number of cases in 2024-25 were reported in Kishtwar (107), followed by Kupwara (97), Kulgam (64), Anantnag (61), Srinagar (56), Budgam (52), Baramulla (51), Ramban (47), Bandipora (36), Doda (20), Shopian (21), Pulwama and Udhampur (17 each), Rajouri (16), Reasi (15), Poonch (12), Ganderbal (11), Samba (7), and Jammu (6).

In the previous financial year (2023-24), Srinagar recorded the highest number of incidents (91), followed by Kupwara (76), Anantnag (71), Baramulla (68), Bandipora (48), Budgam (30), Ramban (27), Kulgam (25), Kishtwar (21), Pulwama (20), Poonch (18), Udhampur and Jammu (14 each), Shopian and Rajouri (11 each), Ganderbal (8), Kathua (5), and Reasi (2).