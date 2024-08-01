Over 30 Missing After Cloudburst Near Hydroelectric Project in Himachal

As many as 32 people have been reported missing since Wednesday night following a devastating cloudburst near a hydroelectric power project at Samej Khad in Shimla district’s Rampur area.
The cloudburst, impacting regions bordering Kullu and Shimla districts, has caused widespread destruction, damaging at least a dozen structures, including a government school building.
District Disaster Management Authority officials were alerted early Thursday morning. Initial reports indicate 19 people are missing from the affected region, with unconfirmed reports suggesting additional missing persons in Kullu, bringing the total to 32. The incident, which occurred around 1 am on Thursday, saw delayed news due to road blockages.
Deputy Commissioner Anupam Kashyap stated that teams from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), police, and local rescue units were immediately dispatched to the affected area. Kashyap, along with Superintendent of Police Sanjeev Gandhi and Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Nishant Tomar, is headed to the spot.
Relief efforts began immediately, with the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) and Special Home Guard joining the operation. Ambulances and other essential services are on-site to assist in the rescue efforts. A coordination committee, chaired by the additional deputy commissioner and comprising the police, home guard, fire brigade, Sunni Dam management, and other departments, has been established to streamline relief and rescue operations.
Meanwhile, another cloudburst has caused significant damage in the high mountains of Shrikhand Mahadev in Kullu district.