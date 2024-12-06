Over 30.4 Crore Unorganised Workers Registered on e-Shram Portal: Govt

As of December 1, 2024, nearly 30.4 crore unorganised workers have successfully registered on the e-Shram portal, the Ministry of Labour and Employment informed Parliament on Thursday.

Advertisment

The e-Shram portal, launched on August 26, 2021, aims to create a comprehensive National Database of Unorganised Workers (NDUW), linked with Aadhaar for verification.

The portal is designed to register and assist unorganised workers by providing them with a Universal Account Number (UAN) on a self-declaration basis. Of the total registrations, 27.22 crore are from rural areas, highlighting the widespread participation of workers in remote regions.

Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Shobha Karandlaje, in her written response to the Rajya Sabha, stated that 12 schemes from various central ministries and departments have already been integrated with the e-Shram portal. These include prominent initiatives like Pradhan Mantri Suraksha Bima Yojana (PMSBY), Pradhan Mantri Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojana (PMJJBY), Ayushman Bharat, Prime Minister Street Vendors AtmaNirbhar Nidhi (PM-SVANidhi), and PM Awas Yojana, among others.

The integration of these schemes with e-Shram aims to provide unorganised workers with better access to government welfare programs, contributing to their social and financial empowerment.

The portal's success underscores the government's ongoing efforts to improve the welfare of unorganised sector workers across the country.