Over 40 School Children Injured as Bus Overturns In Haryana

The bus was overcrowded, and overloading, along with poor road conditions, were cited as additional factors contributing to the accident.
Pratidin Bureau

More than 40 school children were injured when a Haryana Roadways bus overturned near Pinjore in Panchkula district on Monday. The incident occurred near Naulata village in Pinjore town.

The injured were taken to Pinjore Hospital and Sector 6 Civil Hospital in Panchkula. One woman with critical injuries was referred to PGI Chandigarh.

According to police, the accident was caused by the bus driver’s overspeeding. The bus was overcrowded, and overloading, along with poor road conditions, were cited as additional factors contributing to the accident.

Congress MLA Pradeep Choudhary of the Kalka assembly constituency in Panchkula stated that an investigation into the accident has been initiated.

Haryana Police

