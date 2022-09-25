PLA “Overground Worker” Arrested in Manipur

An “overground worker” of the banned People’s Liberation Army (PLA) was arrested from the Kwakta area of Manipur's Bishnupur district on Saturday.

Based on specific inputs, troops of the paramilitary force’s Loktak battalion along with representatives of Bishnupur district police commandos launched an operation which led to the apprehension, read a statement issued by Assam Rifles.

According to reports, the “overground worker” was involved in various underground activities, including recruitment of youths and extortion from local populace in the region.

The statement from the Assam Rifles further read, “This apprehension is seen as a major success in the region during the upcoming festival season and recent numerous inputs of IED attacks by the group.”

The arrested person has been handed over to the nearby Phaubakchao police station for further investigation.